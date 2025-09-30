Tropical Storm Octave forms at sea in the Pacific Ocean, forecasters say
A tropical storm formed Tuesday in the Pacific Ocean far from land, forecasters said.
Tropical Storm Octave was well off the coast of Mexico, centered about 930 miles (1,500 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Octave had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph). No watches or warnings were in effect in connection with the tropical storm.
Forecasters said Octave was not expected to strengthen much over the next few days, but the system could intensify toward the end of the week.
There were no hazards affecting land.
