6.3 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean rattles Ecuador

A strong 6.3 earthquake off Ecuador’s Pacific coast has shaken the northern part of the country Friday, with some initial reports of some damages to houses

Via AP news wire
Friday 25 April 2025 15:39 EDT
Ecuador Earthquake
Ecuador Earthquake (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A strong 6.3 earthquake off Ecuador's Pacific coast shook the northern part of the country Friday, with some initial reports of some damages to houses. No injuries were reported.

The earthquake was centered in the Pacific Ocean 13 miles (20.9 kilometers) northeast of the city of Esmeraldas, and it had a depth of 21.7 miles (35 kilometers), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Ecuador's risk management office said on X that the earthquake was felt in at least 10 provinces, but it's still monitoring and assessing the situation.

Some local media showed images of Esmeraldas, the coastal town in the Pacific closest to the epicenter, where the facades of some houses suffered damage.

Esmeraldas is more than 183 miles (296 kilometers) northwest of Quito, Ecuador's capital.

Ecuadorean authorities initially issued a tsunami alert for the Pacific coast, but it was cancelled a little later.

