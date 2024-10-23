Hurricane Kristy strengthens into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful, forecasters said.

The storm was 595 miles (960 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, and was moving west at 20 mph (31 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (155 kph), according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

Kristy became a tropical storm Monday off of Mexico’s southern Pacific coast before strengthening Tuesday into a Category 1 hurricane. It was expected to rapidly intensify into a Category 3 storm Wednesday, forecasters said.

The storm was expected to continue moving over open waters without threatening land. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

In the Atlantic Ocean, Oscar disintegrated into tropical remnants Tuesday after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday. The island is recovering from flooding and power outages.