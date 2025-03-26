With eligibility dispute rocking the storied Boat Race, Oxford and Cambridge crews refocus

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A dispute over eligibility criteria has rocked the build-up to the Boat Race, a nearly 200-year-old rowing contest between storied universities Oxford and Cambridge along the River Thames in London.

Now the two rivals are calling for calm and focus as the event approaches.

Three Cambridge rowers have been banned from taking part in next month’s race because they are undertaking a postgraduate teaching course — a PGCE — which Oxford argued is a certificate as opposed to a degree.

An independent panel ruling on the eligibility of students in the race sided with Oxford, sparking disgruntlement from those linked to its long-time rival.

“Slimy,” was the view last week of one former Cambridge rower, Olympic gold medalist Imogen Grant.

Another member of Cambridge's alumni, former world champion rower Cath Bishop, described it as “utter madness” and a “new low in relations” between the university boat clubs.

Matt Heywood, a former under-23 world champion who is one of the three rowers affected by the ruling, said on social media the decision didn’t align with the “values of sportsmanship or race spirit that I have known in rowing." He added he felt “disheartened by the wider implications of this decision on my future vocation.”

Recognizing the growing controversy surrounding this year’s men’s and women’s races, The Boat Race Company — the organizer of a contest that is one of the oldest sporting events in the world — said Wednesday the two clubs have sympathy for the students who are unable to race but now want to “focus on those who are competing."

“Following this year’s races, as usual we will meet to review rules and processes, to ensure maximum clarity for the future,” the company said. “We create rules which are intended to respect the integrity and original spirit of The Boat Race, balanced against the ambitions of talented rowers pursuing their academic goals.

“Our rivalry on the water is fierce, and we disagree on things from time to time. This is part of what makes the event what it is. But we have huge respect for each other, and that will never change.”

The men’s race between the two universities first took place in 1829. The women's crews have been racing along the same 4.2-mile (6.8-kilometer) stretch of the River Thames between Putney and Mortlake since 2015. The event has typically attracted more than 200,000 spectators along the Thames.

Rarely has there been such open hostility ahead of the event, however, since the ruling that will see Heywood and female rowers Molly Foxell and Kate Cowley needing to sit out the race on April 13.

It hurts Cambridge’s chances of an eighth straight win in the women’s race and a sixth win in the last seven men’s races. The chair of the Light Blues’ boat club, Annamarie Phelps, said last week it was “supporting affected athletes through this difficult time.”

“There is no question academically about the standing of the PGCE course, which is highly valued and operates at a postgraduate level,” said Phelps, who noted that former PGCE students from both Cambridge and Oxford previously had been allowed to race.

Not anymore, though, with organizers pointing to revised criteria that has been jointly agreed to by the two competing clubs.

“And likewise,” Cambridge added in a statement published Tuesday that was calmer in its tone, “we’ve agreed to the authority of an independent interpretation panel. It is based on their interpretation of the rules that some athletes have been ruled ineligible, decisions which we have accepted.”

For Grant, though, Oxford’s tactics were underhand.

“As you can imagine, I’m seething,” she said in comments reported in the British media. “This is an insult to teachers everywhere and a desperate ploy from Oxford to gain an upper hand in the most slimy way.

“I don’t believe this reflects on the current Oxford squad, who have also had to train among this uncertainty all year. I believe this is entirely down to select individuals amongst the alumni who have a narrow, outdated view of who rows boat races.”

The names of the crew members taking part in the races were being announced on Wednesday.

