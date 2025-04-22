Oregon police arrest driver behind fatal crash involving community college softball team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oregon police have arrested the driver behind a fatal crash involving a community college softball team that left a player and a coach dead.

Jonathan Dowdy, 32, was being held Tuesday at the Coos County Jail, where he has been booked for offenses including manslaughter, reckless endangering and driving under the influence of intoxicants, Oregon State Police said.

As of Tuesday morning, Dowdy did not have a defense attorney who could speak on his behalf. When reached by phone, the jail said Dowdy had yet to have his initial court appearance, which is when a defense attorney would be appointed to the case.

State police said they were actively investigating the collision.

Dowdy was driving his pickup truck on Friday when he crossed a center line and crashed into a bus carrying 10 members of the Umpqua Community College softball team, police said.

Jami Strinz, 46, described on the school’s website as the head softball coach, was driving the Chevrolet Express bus. Police said she was later declared dead at a hospital.

Kiley Jones, 19, was declared dead at the scene. The freshman from Nampa, Idaho, played first base, according to the athletics department’s website.

The team was traveling from a game in Coos Bay, according to a statement from the school.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our student-athletes, Kiley Jones, and one of our coaches, Jami Strinz, lost their lives in the accident,” President Rachel Pokrandt said in the statement. “These individuals were cherished members of our campus — an exceptional student-athlete, and a passionate and talented coach. Our entire community is grieving this tragic loss, and our heartfelt condolences are with their families, teammates, and loved ones.”

The other eight occupants of the bus suffered “moderate to serious injuries and were provided emergency medical services,” according to police. Some staff and students received treatment in hospitals in Eugene and Portland on Saturday, according to the school, which did not immediately respond to an email on Tuesday asking to confirm whether they were still hospitalized.

Dowdy was also injured and was admitted to a hospital to receive care, state police said.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said in a statement on the social platform X that her “heart aches” for the school family reeling from the tragedy. “Oregon is here for you in your grief and loss,” she said.