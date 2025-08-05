Oprah Winfrey picks Richard Russo's 'Bridge of Sighs' for her book club

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Richard Russo i s the latest author to be welcomed into the inner circle of Oprah Winfrey book club picks.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had selected Russo's “Bridge of Sighs,” a 2007 novel centered in a rural New York community. Russo has set much of his work in small, Northeastern towns, including “Nobody's Fool,” later adapted into a movie of the same name that starred Paul Newman; and “Empire Falls,” winner of the Pulitzer in 2002 and the basis for an Emmy-winning HBO series that featured Newman and his wife, Joanne Woodward.

Winfrey often chooses new books for her club, but has at times looked to older releases, from Toni Morrison's “The Bluest Eye” to John Steinbeck's “East of Eden.”

“It is, of course, a profound honor to be chosen for Oprah’s Book Club,” Russo said in a statement. “But to be chosen for a novel written two decades earlier? A book that will introduce a whole new generation of readers to my work? How special is that?”

A conversation between Winfrey and Russo, held recently at a Starbucks in Seattle, can be seen on Winfrey's YouTube channel and on other outlets where podcasts are aired. Starbucks is the current partner for Winfrey's book club, which she founded in 1996.

On Tuesday, Winfrey issued a statement praising “Bridge of Sighs” as a “classic summer read,” with "romance, unrequited love, life-long friendships, and of course — epic family drama.”

“If you’re a fan of Richard Russo or discovering him for the first time, here’s your opportunity to read one of America’s most beloved writers,” she added.