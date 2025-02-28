Chip Ganassi Racing partners with OpenAI in first motorsports venture for AI company

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chip Ganassi Racing on Friday said it has partnered on a strategic research collaboration with OpenAI — a deal that makes the two-time reigning IndyCar championship winning team the first to bring in a partner from the artificial intelligence field.

It is also OpenAI’s first collaboration in motorsports.

“Racing has always been a proving ground for innovation, and we’re excited to explore how our AI technology can contribute alongside the incredible talent at Chip Ganassi Racing," said Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. "IndyCar is a sport where every detail counts, and we’re eager to see how advanced technology can support the team’s expertise in pushing performance forward.”

Ganassi's race teams plan to utilize OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology to maximize performance on the racetrack and in the front office by using the company's software engineering and research capabilities. Ganassi teams will work with OpenAI's engineers.

“Over the years, we have had the good fortune of partnering with some of the most iconic brands in the world, but I am not sure there is one that is more important right now than OpenAI," Ganassi said. "Sam and his team have been amazing at helping us try to maximize the power of artificial intelligence to make us better both on and off the racetrack. We look forward to continuing to attack business and racing challenges with the folks at OpenAI, some of the smartest and most creative people around.”

