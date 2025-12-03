Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
3 officers wounded and a suspect is killed in Omaha shooting

Three Omaha police officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire with a shooting suspect who was killed

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 December 2025 18:37 EST
Officers Shot Omaha
Officers Shot Omaha (Omaha World-Herald)

Three Omaha police offers were wounded and a suspect killed Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at a gas station.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, had earlier shot a 61-year-old man several times in the chest about noon at a grocery store, Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said. Officers obtained a license plate number from the scene and followed the suspect's car to the gas station, he said.

The officers watched the suspect get out and enter a restroom. He then left the room and began firing on the officers, the chief said.

Two officers were hit, and a third was hit by shrapnel. The officers returned fire, and the suspect was killed.

“This is a very dangerous day involving this suspect in the city of Omaha,” Schmaderer said.

The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Omaha police said. The officer hit by shrapnel was later released.

The condition of the other shooting victim is unclear.

