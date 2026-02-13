Remote-piloted drones chase Olympians at the Winter Games, in photos
Drone cameras are changing how broadcasters show Olympic winter sports by chasing athletes down the course for fast and close-up shots. The cameras have become ubiquitous in showcasing the speeds and angles of skiers, lugers, snowboarders, ski jumpers and other winter Olympians at these Games.
