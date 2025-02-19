Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud's home was burglarized, police say

Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud’s home was the target of a burglary earlier this month

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 February 2025 22:38 EST
Soccer Player Burglarized
Soccer Player Burglarized (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Los Angeles FC striker Olivier Giroud's home was the target of a burglary earlier this month, police said.

The 38-year-old French soccer star moved to Los Angeles last year after signing with LAFC in May.

Los Angeles police said they responded Feb. 5 to a report of a window smash at a home in west LA. The caller reported an upstairs bedroom window broken and their home burglarized.

LAFC spokesperson Seth Burton declined to comment on behalf of Giroud and the organization beyond confirming the burglary report.

Giroud is best known for his six prolific seasons at Arsenal from 2012-18, followed by three years apiece at Chelsea and Milan. He has scored 285 goals in 716 matches during his club career while winning a wealth of trophies, including a Champions League triumph with Chelsea three years ago.

He was also a star for the French national team, scoring a record 57 goals and playing for Les Bleus’ World Cup winners in 2018.

Giroud is preparing with the LAFC for the upcoming Major League Soccer season, with his team kicking off against Minnesota United this Saturday at home.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in