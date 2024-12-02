German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Ukraine for his first visit in 2 1/2 years
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is visiting Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years Monday.
The visit comes just weeks after he was criticized by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for having a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Their call came at a time of widespread speculation about what the new administration of President-elect Donald Trump will mean for Ukraine.
Scholz said that, in his meeting with Zelenskyy, he will announce further military supplies this month totaling 650 million euros.
“Ukraine can rely on Germany -- we say what we do and we do what we say," he said.