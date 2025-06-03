NBA Finals guide: When the games are, how to watch, what the odds are

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The countdown to the NBA Finals continues: Game 1 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers awaits on Thursday night.

The Thunder swept the two head-to-head meetings between the clubs this season.

The Pacers are expected to make the 90-minute flight from Indianapolis to Oklahoma City on Tuesday afternoon, putting them in town for media day on Wednesday and some final preparations before Game 1.

Recapping the OKC-Indiana series

— Dec. 26: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 45 points and the Thunder erase an early double-digit deficit, pulling away in the second half to beat the Pacers 120-114. Andrew Nembhard scores 23 for Indiana, while Tyrese Haliburton is held to four points.

— March 29: Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33 and the Thunder win 132-111. Haliburton leads the Pacers with 18, and both teams have six players finish in double figures.

Stories of note

— Ashley Kerr wins a lot of titles. She's Mark Daigneault's wife

— Two teams, two paths, one destination

— Haliburton. Gilgeous-Alexander took long roads to stardom

— The Pacers are snakebitten no more

SGA is the MVP

A recap of Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s winning of the NBA MVP award.

The story: Gilgeous-Alexander tops Jokic for MVP award

The reaction: SGA tears up when talking about his wife

Steve Nash speaks: Canada’s 1st MVP thrilled to see SGA follow him

The notebook: Jokic finishes top-2 again, Giannis’ streak ends, LeBron gets votes

Betting odds

Oklahoma City (-700) is a big favorite to win the NBA title, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Indiana's odds are set at +500.

The Thunder are an early 9.5-point favorite over Indiana for Game 1. The most likely series outcome, according to BetMGM's odds, is Thunder in five games (+200).

NBA Finals schedule

All games of the NBA Finals will be aired on ABC.

Thursday — Game 1, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m. EDT

Sunday — Game 2, Indiana at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. EDT

June 11 — Game 3, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 13 — Game 4, Oklahoma City at Indiana, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 16 — Game 5, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 19 — Game 6, Oklahoma City at Indiana, if necessary, 8:30 p.m. EDT

June 22 — Game 7, Indiana at Oklahoma City, if necessary, 8 p.m. EDT

(And good news: No NBA Finals games conflict with Stanley Cup Final dates!)

Key upcoming events

June 25 — NBA draft, first round.

June 26 — NBA draft, second round.

Stats of the day

— The Thunder are the 19th team in NBA history to finish a regular season with a winning percentage of .800 or better. Of the previous 18, 12 won the NBA Finals.

— The Pacers are a winning franchise again. Earlier in these playoffs, the team's all-time winning percentage — regular season and playoff games in its NBA era — went back over .500. The Pacers (2,115-2,109 all-time entering Game 1) will finish this season over .500 all-time, the first time that's been the case at season's end in five years.

Quote of the day

“We’ve seen the tough days, honestly. It was not fun to go out there and losing a game by 20 or whatever. And losing that many games in a row and all that, for me, on my end, it was more like fuel and motivation.” — Thunder forward Luguentz Dort, on the team's turnaround in recent years.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba