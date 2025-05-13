Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ohio State women’s basketball coach charged with driving while impaired

Police say Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 May 2025 14:59 EDT
Ohio State Coach Charged Basketball
Ohio State Coach Charged Basketball (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ohio State women’s basketball coach Kevin McGuff, the Big Ten's 2024 coach of the year, was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired last week, police said.

Officers said McGuff hit several curbs and drove into a yard, where he was found behind the wheel on May 6 in the Columbus suburb of Dublin, according to an arrest report. McGuff refused to give a breath sample, police said.

McGuff has led Ohio State to eight NCAA tournament appearances in 12 seasons and a Big Ten title in the 2023-2024 season. He previously coached at Washington and Xavier and has a career record of 479-212.

Ohio State issued a statement saying it was aware of the charge.

“The department is in communication with Coach McGuff and monitoring the situation closely,” the statement said. “This is an ongoing, personal legal matter, and the department will share additional information at the appropriate time.”

