CFP championship by the numbers: Ohio State could give Big Ten 1st back-to-back titles since 1942

The Big Ten could puff out its chest over having two of its teams in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and the conference will have another point of pride if Ohio State beats Notre Dame for the championship Monday night.

A Buckeyes win would give the Big Ten back-to-back national champions for the first time since 1942, when the league was called the Western Conference.

Paul Brown-coached Ohio State went 9-1 that year and was the third straight national champion from the conference. Voters crowned Minnesota in 1940 and '41.

Michigan last year gave the Big Ten its first national championship in football since Ohio State won it in 2014.

Setting the stage for the championship game by the numbers:

0:00

Amount of time Ohio State has trailed in its three playoff games.

6

Consecutive Notre Dame-Ohio State games, including Monday's, where both teams have been ranked in the top 10.

50

Weight, in pounds, of the 26.5-inch-tall CFP championship trophy, which is made of 24-karat gold, bronze and stainless steel.

91

Ohio State's nation-leading number of NFL first-round draft picks. Notre Dame is fourth with 71.

100

Approximate number of television cameras ESPN will use during the championship game, per the network.

110

Notre Dame's nation-leading number of consensus All-Americans. Ohio State is second with 93.

148-17

Notre Dame scoring advantage this season over the “middle eight,” the last four minutes of the first half and first four minutes of the second.

268

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's total tackles as an Ohio State linebacker from 2004-08.

19.2 million

Average viewership of the CFP semifinals across all ESPN platforms, per Nielsen.

$1,520

Bottom ticket price on the resale market for the championship game as of Friday.

