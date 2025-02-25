Ohio college orders students to shelter in place due to possible shooting on campus
An Ohio college has ordered students to shelter in place as police respond to a report of a possible shooting on campus Monday.
Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio, said on its website that a possible shooting had been reported and that everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice.
“We will update the campus as soon as we know more,” the school said.
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that law enforcement officials are at the school and instructed the public to “avoid the area at this time as the scene is still unsecured.”
The liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian Church is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) east of Columbus. It has more than 2,100 undergraduate and graduate students, according to its website.