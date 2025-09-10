Suspect in horrific double homicide of elderly NYC couple apprehended

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspect in the killing of a New York City couple in their 70s whose home was set on fire was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

Jamel McGriff, a serial robbery suspect on parole, was spotted in midtown Manhattan by New York Police Department officers during an intensive search, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said on X.

Police were able to track McGriff’s whereabouts through the usage of the victims’ credit cards. He was picked up at about 5:40 p.m. and charges had not been filed Wednesday evening, according to a police.

“Thank you to the best detectives and the best cops in the world for their work tracking and apprehending this violent criminal," Tisch wrote on X.

The commissioner had previously called the crime a “horrific double homicide, robbery and arson.”

Frank Olton, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, were found dead around 3:30 p.m. Monday, about 20 minutes after surveillance video showed McGriff walking near their home in Queens. The couple’s son, a fire department EMT, called 911 after being alerted to the fire by the couple’s alarm monitoring service. Frank Olton was tied to a pole and stabbed, while Maureen Olton’s body was severely burned, according to police.

Tisch said at a news conference Tuesday that McGriff was going door-to-door in Queens' Bellerose neighborhood asking if he could come in and charge his cellphone. Video showed McGriff approaching the Oltons’ home around 10:18 a.m. and talking with Frank Olton. He entered the home through a rear door and remained there for nearly five hours.

Police say McGriff was on parole after serving 16 years in prison for a robbery conviction. He also is wanted for two recent robberies in Manhattan.

McGriff also failed last year to register as a sex offender, Tisch said.