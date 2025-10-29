Nvidia has started the $5 trillion club. A look at its rise, by the numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nvidia on Wednesday became the first public company to reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion.

The ravenous appetite for the Silicon Valley company's chips is the main reason that the company’s stock price has increased so rapidly since early 2023.

Nvidia’s journey to be one of the world's most prominent companies has produced some eye-popping numbers. Here’s a look.

$5.054 trillion

Nvidia’s total market capitalization as of the open of trading Wednesday, tops in the S&P 500.

As of the close of trading Tuesday, Microsoft ($4.04 trillion) and Apple ($3.99 trillion) were next among the most valuable companies in the S&P 500.

79

The number of trading days it took for Nvidia's market cap to grow from $4 trillion to $5 trillion. The market cap had jumped from $3 trillion on May 13, to $4 trillion on July 9 (41 trading days), although Nvidia had crossed and fallen back below the $3 trillion threshold a number of times between June 2024 and May 2025 before making the run to $4 trillion.

18.6%

The company's contribution to the gain in the S&:P 500 this year as of Sept. 30, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. Nvidia shares gained 39% in the first nine months of the year.

$178.9 billion

The net worth of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, according to Forbes, putting him eighth on its Real-Time Billionaires List. Elon Musk is No. 1 at $499.4 billion.

$4.28 trillion

The gross domestic product of Japan, the world's fourth largest economy, according to the International Monetary Fund.

$24.2 billion

The amount of money Nvidia said it returned to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends in the first half of fiscal 2026.