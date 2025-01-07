Stock market today: Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rally led by Nvidia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday, deriving optimism from rising technology stocks on Wall Street, led by Nvidia.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.4% in morning trading to 40,248.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 8,279.30. South Korea's Kospi added nearly 1.0% to 2,513.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slid 0.3% to 19,635.67, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 3,205.55.

Nippon Steel, whose attempt to takeover U.S. Steel is being blocked by the Biden administration, slid 1.5% in Tokyo trading, shortly after its chief executive vowed to keep pushing the deal.

U.S. Steel climbed 8.1% overnight after it and Japan’s Nippon Steel filed a federal lawsuit challenging President Joe Biden’s decision to block a proposed nearly $15 billion deal for Nippon to buy its Pittsburgh-based rival.

The suit, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, alleges it was a political decision. Japanese leaders have also said there is scant evidence the merger poses a security concern for the U.S.

Investors are also watching for possible policy changes under incoming President Donald Trump, whose term is beginning soon, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

"The convergence of these financial indicators points to a heightened alert among traders, who carefully calibrate their strategies for potential shifts in policy and economic directives that the new administration may bring," he said.

U.S. indexes recovered more of their holiday-season slide that bridged the new year. The S&P 500 added 0.6% for a second straight gain following five straight losses, its longest losing streak since April. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost an early gain to slip 25 points, or 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 1.2%.

Slightly more stocks fell in the S&P 500 than rose amid the mixed trading. Tech companies were the clear leaders, including those swept up in the frenzy around artificial-intelligence technology.

Nvidia climbed 3.4% to top its record set in November ahead of a speech by CEO Jensen Huang at the annual CES convention in Las Vegas after trading ended for the day.

Nvidia and other AI stocks keep climbing even as criticism rises that their stock prices have already shot too high, too fast. Despite worries about a potential bubble, the industry continues to talk up its potential.

Uber Technologies drove 2.7% higher after the ride-hailing app said it would accelerate $1.5 billion in purchases of its own stock, part of a previously announced $7 billion buyback program.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 32.91 points to 5,975.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 25.57 to 42,706.56, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 243.30 to 19,864.98.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will close their stock and options markets on Thursday in observance of a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

But in a potentially market-moving event later in the week, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes from its last policy meeting, where it cut its main interest rate for a third straight time.

The monthly jobs report, along with an update on how U.S. consumers are feeling, are set for Friday. So far, the economy has remained remarkably resilient. The Fed began cutting interest rates in September after inflation pulled nearly all the way down to its 2% target.

Getting the last percentage point of improvement from inflation may prove more difficult. Worries are also rising that tariffs and other policies coming from President-elect Donald Trump could put upward pressure on inflation.

That's caused worries about rates staying higher than expected, and longer-term Treasury yields have climbed in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 4.61%, up from 4.60% late Friday.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude declined 33 cents to $73.23 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 28 cents to $76.02 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 158.29 Japanese yen from 157.58 yen. The euro cost $1.0381, down from $1.0392.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on Threads https://www.threads.net/@yurikageyama