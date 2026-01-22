Djokovic's 399th Grand Slam match win propels him into Australian Open third round

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Novak Djokovic dropped a service game for the first time in this Australian Open and didn't lose another point against Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday, advancing to the third round by 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

The 399th win in a Grand Slam singles match for 38-year-old Djokovic made him one shy of becoming the first player ever to 400.

At 40 years, 310 days, 2014 Australian Open winner Stan Wawrinka became the first man over 40 to reach the third round of a major since 1978 after a 4 1/2-hour 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3) comeback victory over 21-year qualifier Arthur Gea.

Not long after that, Jannik Sinner continued his bid for an Australian Open three-peat with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 win over James Duckworth, finishing off in under two hours.

With defending champion Sinner facing an Australian wild card, he got the prime time night slot on Rod Laver Arena and bumped 10-time Australian Open winner Djokovic into the afternoon session.

That didn't bother Djokovic as much as the dropped service game in the third set. It was almost like he was doing a rehearsal for later in the tournament. He followed a second serve to the net but then missed the volley to give it up.

It stung Djokovic, a noted perfectionist. He broke Maestrelli at love in the next game to take a 5-2 lead, smacking the last ball into the net after the Italian, ranked No. 141, hit a groundstroke long.

Djokovic is in Australia seeking an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a 25th major overall, which would give him sole claim to be the most decorated tennis player of all time.

He said he took extra time out in the offseason and fine-tuned some skills as he chases the bigger goals.

“When I have more time, then I obviously try to look at my game and different elements that I can really improve. Otherwise, what’s the point?” he said. “That’s the kind of mentality I try to nurture. It’s been allowing to me play at the highest level at this age.”

On John Cain Arena later on a windy Day 5, Iga Świątek beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-3 and said she's been trying to take lessons from Djokovic's attitude to sustained success and longevity.

“It’s good to look at people like that and find inspiration,” the No. 2-ranked Swiatek said. A six-time major winner, Swiatek is in Australia bidding to complete a career Grand Slam.

“For sure I've got to learn to appreciate every single match,” she said.

The night match on Margaret Court Arena had a frosty finish, with Naomi Osaka edging Sorana Cirstea 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 and the pair barely exchanging handshakes at the end.

Keys to success

Defending champion Madison Keys was down a double break in the second set before rallying to beat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-1, 7-5.

“Once I kind of got back momentum I just tried to sink my teeth into the set,” Keys said of the second set.

Melbourne is where Keys made her Grand Slam breakthrough 12 months ago, and throughout her entire trip back so far people have been asking her how confident she is about defending a major for the first time.

“The emotions are maybe just, like, a little bit more heightened,” she said. “In those tough kind of moments like today, getting down in that second set, just kind of reminding yourself that you have been here before, you figure it out.”

Besides, she told the crowd in her on-court interview, winning the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup last year will always remain a permanent highlight.

“That was such an amazing experience and nobody can take that away from me,” she said. “Whether or not I do repeat it, I still get to keep Daphne at home!”

Keys will next face former No. 1 Karolina Plíšková, who had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Janice Tjen of Indonesia. The Czech had just three matches last year after recovering from ankle surgery following the 2024 U.S. Open.

Two other highly ranked U.S. women advanced in the same tough quarter of the draw; No. 4 Amanda Anisimova fended off doubles champion Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in a raucous atmosphere on Margaret Court Arena, and sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula won 6-0, 6-2 over McCartney Kessler, her doubles partner.

Anisimova, who has been runner-up at the last two major tournaments, will play fellow American Peyton Stearns. Pegula will next face Oksana Selekhmeteva, who upset 2025 semifinalist Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4.

Shelton advances

Eighth-seeded Ben Shelton, a semifinalist here last year, reached the third round with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Dane Sweeny, the Australian qualifier who ended the 39-year-old Gael Monfils' farewell trip to Melbourne Park in the first round.

Light will win

Before the start of the night session, spectators were asked to join in a moment of silence to remember the 15 people killed in the Bondi Beach terror attack last month. It was designated a “National Day of Mourning” in Australia for the deaths, and signs in the Melbourne Park arenas highlighted the message: “Light Will Win.”

