Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new interior, a watershed in its rebirth from fire
After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new self to the world, a watershed in the rebirth from its devastating fire in 2019
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
After more than five years of frenetic reconstruction work, Notre Dame Cathedral is going to unveil its new self to the world on Friday, a watershed in the rebirth from its devastating fire in 2019.
The occasion is French President Emmanuel Macron's final visit to the construction site to see the restored interiors for himself before the iconic monument's reopening for worship on Dec. 8.
His two-hour tour is being televised live. The images are expected to be breathtaking, showing creamy renovated stonework, vibrant colors, and other fruits of the mammoth reconstruction.
Joined by artisans, architects, business leaders, and donors, Macron is expected to pay tribute to the craftsmanship and dedication of all those who worked to bring Notre Dame back to life.
The visit kicks off a series of events ushering in the reopening of the 12th-century Gothic masterpiece.
Macron will return on Dec. 7 to deliver an address and attend the consecration of the new altar during a solemn Mass the following day.
Macron's administration is hailing the reconstruction as a symbol of national unity and French can-do.