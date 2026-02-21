Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Norway dominates the Winter Olympics with 18 gold medals, in photos

Norway is dominating the Milan Cortina Winter Games. It swept the men’s 50-kilometer cross-country podium for its 18th gold, a Winter Olympics record, and set another mark by reaching 40 medals overall.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in