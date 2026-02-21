Norway dominates the Winter Olympics with 18 gold medals, in photos
Norway is dominating the Milan Cortina Winter Games. It swept the men’s 50-kilometer cross-country podium for its 18th gold, a Winter Olympics record, and set another mark by reaching 40 medals overall.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
