Norway’s Klaebo ties all-time Winter Olympics gold record, in photos
Norway’s cross-country skiing star Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won an eighth gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics Friday, tying an all‑time Winter Games record. The 29‑year‑old claimed victory in the men’s 10 kilometer interval‑start race, for his third gold at the 2026 Games.
