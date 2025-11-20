Federal immigration crackdown ends in Charlotte, North Carolina, sheriff says
Authorities have ended a federal immigration crackdown in North Carolina's largest city
A federal immigration crackdown based in North Carolina’s largest city that authorities said led to hundreds of arrests is now over, a local law enforcement agency said Thursday.
A news release from the sheriff’s office in Mecklenburg County, which includes Charlotte, said that federal officials have confirmed with Sheriff Garry McFadden that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection operation known as “Charlotte’s Web,” has officially concluded. No border agent operations will occur on Thursday, the news release said.
A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn’t immediately respond Thursday to an email seeking a response about the sheriff’s release.