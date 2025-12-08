100 schoolchildren abducted in Nigeria are released; more still being held

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total of 100 of the schoolchildren abducted from a Nigerian Catholic school last month have been released, the Christian Association of Nigeria said Monday, adding that more than 100 students remain in captivity.

At least 303 schoolchildren were seized at the Niger state school together with 12 of their teachers when gunmen attacked the St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri community on Nov. 21. Fifty escaped in the hours that followed.

Daniel Atori, a spokesman for the association in Niger state, told The Associated Press that the church learned the children were released during the weekend and that they will be transported to Niger state’s capital of Minna to meet with officials.

It was not immediately clear how the 100 schoolchildren were freed or if any arrests were made. No group has claimed responsibility for the abductions but locals blamed the armed gangs that target schools and travelers in kidnappings for ransoms across Nigeria’s conflict-battered north.

The Niger state attack was among a spate of recent mass abductions in Nigeria, and happened four days after 25 schoolchildren were seized in similar circumstances in neighboring Kebbi state’s Maga town, which is 170 kilometers (106 miles) away. A church in the southern Kwara state was also attacked around the same time; the 38 worshippers abducted in that attack last month have been freed.

Under pressure at home and from U.S. President Donald Trump — who has alleged that Christians are being targeted in Nigeria’s security crisis — Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has promised he will not relent until all hostages are freed.

Nigerian authorities usually do not say much about rescue efforts and arrests in such cases are rare. Analysts believe that's because ransoms are usually paid. Officials do not admit payment of ransoms.