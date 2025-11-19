Nigeria's president promises to intensify efforts to rescue 24 abducted schoolgirls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria's leader promised authorities would intensify efforts to rescue 24 schoolgirls who were abducted by gunmen earlier this week from a school in the country’s restive northwestern region.

The girls were kidnapped from their dorm before dawn on Monday, when gunmen attacked their boarding school, the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in the town of Maga in Nigeria's Kebbi state. Local police said the gunmen scaled the fence to enter the dorm and exchanged gunfire with police officers guarding the school before seizing the girls and killing a staff member.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but analysts and locals say gangs often target schools, travelers and remote villagers in kidnappings for ransom. Authorities say the gunmen are mostly former herders who have taken up arms against farming communities after clashes between them over strained resources.

Hawau Usman, a 15 year-old student who was among those abducted, had managed to escape.

“They kept moving, and when they left, I ran back to the school," Usman told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"I knocked on the principal’s house, but no one answered,” she said. adding that she later found refuge at a teacher’s house.

President Bola Tinubu said in a statement released late Tuesday that he has "directed the security agencies to act swiftly and bring the girls back to Kebbi State.”

Tinubu, who is leaving Wednesday for South Africa where he will attend this weekend's Group of 20 summit of the world’s richest and top developing countries, expressed regret that the “heartless terrorists have disrupted the education of innocent schoolgirls.”

At least 1,500 students have been seized in the region since Boko Haram jihadi extremists seized 276 Chibok schoolgirls over a decade ago. But bandits are also active in the region, and analysts say gangs often target schools to gain attention.

Analysts and residents blame the insecurity on a failure to prosecute known attackers, and the rampant corruption that limits weapons supplies to security forces while ensuring a steady supply to the gangs.

Senator Iroegbu, an Abuja-based security analyst, told the AP on Wednesday that the abductors ultimately dictate the terms but said he was hopeful the girls would be rescued.

“Intelligence efforts should be prioritized to locate the abductors without endangering the girls. If contact is established, negotiation — likely involving ransom — may be necessary,” he said.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu met with soldiers in the hours after the attack and directed “intelligence-driven operations and relentless day-and-night pursuit of the abductors,” according to an army statement.

“We must find these children. Act decisively and professionally on all intelligence," he said. "Success is not optional.”

The army chief urged for a collaborative effort by all security outfits, including local vigilantes and hunters, in getting the girls rescued.

Dan Juma Umar, a civil society leader in Maga, said it was not the first time armed men attacked the area and that residents had alerted security operatives about “suspicious movements" three days before the attack on the school.

“We notified the security operatives of the planned attack. Had they acted on the information we provided, this tragedy could have been avoided,” he told the AP.

Shibayan reported from Abuja, Nigeria.