Photos show Nigeria’s maternal crisis as militants return and US aid dries up

In Nigeria, more women die giving birth than anywhere else in the world. In the country’s northeast, the risks are rising as Boko Haram resurges and U.S. foreign aid dries up. Chronic underfunding leaves Africa’s most populous nation with one of the world’s deadliest maternal mortality rates.
