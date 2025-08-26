Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Nigeria’s maternal crisis as militants return and US aid dries up

Sunday Alamba
Tuesday 26 August 2025 01:42 EDT

In Nigeria, more women die giving birth than anywhere else in the world. In the country’s northeast, the risks are rising as Boko Haram resurges and U.S. foreign aid dries up. Chronic underfunding leaves Africa’s most populous nation with one of the world’s deadliest maternal mortality rates.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

