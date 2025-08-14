US approves potential $346 million weapons sale to Nigeria to bolster security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. State Department approved a possible $346 million weapons sale to Nigeria to help improve security in the sub-Saharan country, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

Congress was notified and would need to approve the sale, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. The agency is a division of the Department of Defense body that provides technical assistance and oversees transfers of defense equipment.

The weapons requested by Nigeria include munitions, bombs and rockets.

A resurgence of attacks by Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadist group, has shaken Nigeria’s northeast. The group took up arms in 2009 to fight Western education and impose its radical version of Islamic law. In recent months, Islamic extremists have repeatedly overrun military outposts, mined roads with bombs and raided civilian communities, raising fears of a possible return to the peak insecurity of the Boko Haram era despite the military’s claims of success against them.

The conflict, which has spread into Nigeria’s northern neighbors, has claimed about 35,000 civilian lives and displaced more than 2 million people in the country’s northeastern region, according to the U.N.

Apart from the insurgency in the northeast, Africa’s most populous country also faces serious security challenges in the north-central and northwest regions, where hundreds have been killed and injured in recent months.

“The proposed sale will improve Nigeria’s capability to meet current and future threats through operations against terrorist organizations and to counter illicit trafficking in Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea,” the Pentagon said Wednesday. “There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

In the past 10 years, Nigeria has bought military equipment from the U.S. on several occasions. Most recently, the U.S. approved a $997-million weapons sale in 2022.