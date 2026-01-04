The rise and fall of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro in photos

Nicolás Maduro rose from a unionized bus driver in Caracas to the presidency of Venezuela, inheriting power after the death of Hugo Chávez and consolidating it over a turbulent decade in office.
Under his leadership, the nation spiraled into crisis, pushing millions into poverty and driving one of the world’s largest migration waves.
International isolation and U.S.-led sanctions intensified as Maduro clung to power.
