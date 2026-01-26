Venezuela releases dozens of prisoners in 2 days, hundreds more still detained

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuela’s leading prisoner rights organization said Monday that dozens of prisoners were released over the weekend, as the United States continues to pressure the acting government to free hundreds of dissidents jailed during the administration of ousted leader Nicolás Maduro.

Alfredo Romero, president of Foro Penal, said in a post on X that 266 “political prisoners” had been freed since Jan. 8, when Venezuela’s acting government promised to release a “significant number” of prisoners in what it described as an effort to promote national reconciliation.

Maduro was captured by the United States in a raid on Jan. 3, and was replaced by Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, a longtime ruling party insider, who is now the nation’s acting president.

According to human rights groups, prisoners released this weekend included an opposition activist, a human rights lawyer and a journalism student who was imprisoned in March after he published complaints about his hometown’s sewage system, and was charged with “inciting hatred.”

However, at least 600 dissidents remain detained in Venezuela, according to Foro Penal, including several members of the Vente Venezuela party, led by opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado.

On Friday acting President Rodríguez said that her administration had freed more than 620 prisoners adding that she would ask the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to verify the release lists.

Human rights groups in Venezuela have accused the government of inflating the number of prisoners that have been freed.

Outside Venezuela’s prisons, relatives of detainees have held regular vigils to demand the release of those still behind bars.

___

