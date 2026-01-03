Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show residents evacuating after explosions in Caracas, Venezuela

The United States hit Venezuela with a “large-scale strike” early Saturday and said its president, Nicolás Maduro, had been captured and flown out of the country after months of stepped-up pressure by Washington.

People fled in panic as the explosions went off around them. The government has accused the U.S. of attacking civilian and military sites.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

