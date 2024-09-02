US government seizes plane used by Venezuelan president, citing sanctions violations

Support truly

The U.S. government has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, citing violations of sanctions and export control laws, the Justice Department said Monday.

U.S. officials allege that the aircraft was illegally purchased through a shell company and smuggled out of the United States.

The plane, registered to San Marino, was widely used by Maduro for foreign travel, including in a trips earlier this year to Guyana and Cuba.

The government’s centralized press office did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.