What to Stream: 'Splitsville,' J. Cole, 'Puppy Bowl,' Keke Palmer, Nick Jonas and Nioh 3

The goofy and wry relationship comedy “Splitsville” landing on Hulu and fresh albums by J. Cole and Nick Jonas are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists: Keke Palmer starring in a TV adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie “The ’Burbs” for Peacock, gamers getting fast and bloody samurai action with Nioh 3 and Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” returning for Season 4.

New movies to stream from Feb. 2-8

— One of last year’s funniest original movies, the goofy and wry relationship comedy “Splitsville,” is streaming on Hulu starting Thursday. Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin, the duo behind “The Climb” bring the audience along on a metaphorical ( and literal ) roller coaster a comedy about open relationships, divorce and human mistakes, in which they star opposite Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona. In his review, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle wrote that, “though there are elaborately choreographed long takes that smack of contemporary moviemaking, ‘Splitsville’ belongs more to a screwball tradition stretching back to the 1930s,” adding “the performer here who would have been most at home in that bygone comedy heyday is Johnson.”

— Also coming to Hulu, on Thursday, is James L. Brooks’ “Ella McCay,” a starry political dramedy with Emma Mackey playing an ambitious and idealistic lieutenant governor who has to take over for her boss. The film was a major flop with audiences and critics during its theatrical run. The AP’s Jocelyn Noveck, in her review, called it “bafflingly disjointed, uneven, unfunny and illogical,” adding that Mackey is the only reason to watch the film.

— Filmmaker Rory Kennedy (“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”) tells the story of Judit Polgár, the Hungarian girl who dreamed of conquering men’s chess and defeat champion Garry Kasparov, in “Queen of Chess.” The documentary just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival but will already be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday.

— AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr

New music to stream from Feb. 2-8

— Nick Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas Brothers trio and fresh off a successful stadium run with his siblings, will release his first solo album in just under five years on Friday, Feb. 6 titled “Sunday Best.” The first taste arrived in the form of lead single “Gut Punch.” It is smooth adult pop — as is his bread and butter — easy listening for those in need of a love song.

— Also on tap: the innovative rapper and producer J. Cole returns with his seventh studio album, “The Fall-Off.” Some fans theorize it may be his final record — and with good reason. The music video for “Disc 2 Track 2,” released in January, begins with a note from Cole describing that he knew “in my heart I would one day get to the finish line.” That track recalls Nas’ 2001 hit “Rewind,” which may offer a tease as to what the album may sound like: a love letter to hip-hop, and the career it has given Cole.

— AP Music Writer Maria Sherman

New series to stream from Feb. 2-8

— It may be cold outside, but there’s a heatwave on Bravo as the reality series “Summer House” returns for a 10th season. The show features Manhattanites sharing a shore house in the Hamptons, although recent seasons have also followed the gang when they’re back in New York during the week. It streams on Peacock beginning Wednesday.

— Netflix’s “The Lincoln Lawyer” is back for Season 4 beginning Thursday. Based on novels by Michael Connelly, the series follows talented Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller (played by Manuel García-Rulfo) as he takes on high-profile defendants. This season Haller is the one who needs a strong defense when he’s falsely accused of murder.

— “Puppy Bowl,” the annual TV event promoting animal adoption airs its 22nd iteration on Sunday, Feb. 8. “Puppy Bowl XXII” will simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max and discovery+. Another call-to-action special, The “Great American Rescue Bowl” also takes place Sunday. This one highlights both adoptable dogs and cats and will be available on Great American Pure Flix, Great American Family, and GFAM+.

— Keke Palmer stars in a TV adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie “The 'Burbs” for Peacock. All eight-episodes drop Sunday, Feb. 8. Palmer and Jack Whitehall play a couple who move to suburbia with their new baby to live a nice, quiet life. The neighborhood seems less idyllic once the wife becomes fixated on one of her neighbors, whom she connects with a decades-long missing person case.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Feb. 2-8

— Koei Tecmo’s Nioh series has built a cult audience among gamers who like their samurai action fast and bloody. Nioh 3, from Tokyo-based developer Team Ninja, adds some twists. Tokugawa Takechiyo is about to be appointed shogun when his jealous brother unleashes a horde of yōkai — ghouls, demons and other supernatural creatures drawn from Japanese folklore. Takechiyo can fight back with brute-force samurai skills, or switch to more acrobatic ninja tactics, all in a vast open world that promises more freedom than previous installments. Take up arms Friday, Feb. 6, on PlayStation 5 or PC.

— Lou Kesten