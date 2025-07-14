NFL legend John Elway won't be charged in golf cart accident that killed former agent Jeff Sperbeck

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

NFL Hall of Famer John Elway won't be charged after his business partner Jeffrey Sperbeck was fatally injured falling out of his golf cart at a Southern California golf resort community last April, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco told KUSA-TV in Denver on Friday that investigators found nothing criminal and ruled it a tragic accident.

Sperbeck, Elway's partner and former agent, died after suffering an injury when he tumbled out of a golf cart driven by the former quarterback on April 26 at The Madison Club in La Quinta, east of Los Angeles. Sperbeck was 62.

Sperbeck’s cause of death was “blunt force trauma" and the manner of death was an accident that occurred when the “passenger fell from the golf cart,” the county coroner’s report said.

“I’ve looked at video 100 times and there’s no explanation as to why he fell off, he just fell off,’’ Bianco said.

Elway didn't immediately comment on the findings. He said in an April statement that he was devastated by the death of his close friend.

“There are no words to truly express the profound sadness I feel with the sudden loss of someone who has meant so much to me," Elway said at the time.

Elway's April statement did not address his presence at the scene.

Sperbeck began managing Elway in 1990, when Elway was quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He represented more than 100 NFL players during a three-decade career as an agent and business adviser.

He was best known as Elway’s partner who helped manage the Hall of Famer’s extensive off-field business empire, which included restaurants, car dealerships and a winery.