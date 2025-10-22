Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

NFL moves Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week

The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week beginning this February

Stephen Whyno
Wednesday 22 October 2025 11:04 EDT
NFL Owners Meetings Football
NFL Owners Meetings Football (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The NFL is moving its Pro Bowl festivities to Super Bowl week beginning this February.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the change Wednesday at the league’s annual fall owners meeting.

The plan is to hold the Pro Bowl Games on Tuesday night, Feb. 3, in the Bay Area.

It remains a flag football game between the AFC and NFC. The NFL is hoping to take advantage of increased interest in flag football ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 8, in Santa Clara, California.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in