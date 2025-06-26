NFL suspends Justin Tucker for first 10 weeks of the season for violating personal conduct policy
The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks next season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy
The NFL has suspended former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker for the first 10 weeks next season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
The league announced the punishment Thursday. It takes effect on Aug. 26, roster cutdown day, and Tucker is eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 11.
Tucker is a free agent after the Ravens released him last month in the aftermath of reports that he was accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by massage therapists.
A five-time All-Pro, the 35-year-old Tucker has played his entire 13-year career with Baltimore. He’s considered one of the best kickers in NFL history, although 2024 was his worst season.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl