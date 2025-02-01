Welcome home Neymar! The Brazilian star returns to his boyhood club and everyone's celebrating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.”

The 32-year-old signed a six-month contract, which he said could be extended.

Neymar later admitted his return was also due to his feeling unhappy at Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal earlier this year as he struggled to get playing time. He said he would be ready to play for Santos at least 30 minutes in a match scheduled for Saturday if he was given the go-ahead by local soccer authorities.

About 20,000 raucous Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the Brazilian's return.

His evening arrival highlighted by fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

“I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There's still a lot that could come,” Neymar said on the pitch."

Neymar said at a media conference that he and his family had adapted well to Saudi Arabia, but his lack of playing time since his return from an ACL injury — he hasn't played since November — forced his move.

“Some decisions are not about soccer logic,” Neymar said. "I started getting sad in training sessions (at Al-Hilal), and it wasn't good for my head. So there was the chance to come back and I did not think twice. Since the first day I decided I wanted to come back, I told my father (and agent) and it all worked.”

The striker signed his contract upon arrival and added it is “too soon to speak” about extending his deal until the 2026 World Cup, which he says will be the last he will play in his career. He also said his return home is a “rescue” for his own soccer soul.

“Santos gave me the chance to come back. I gave away a lot of things to be here. It was a perfect marriage at an unimaginable moment for both parts. Still, it happened,” Neymar said. “We have a six-month contract that can obviously be extended. Two weeks ago I didn't even think I would be here.”

Neymar also said he has “one more thing to win, a mission that will be the last.”

“I am going after this World Cup trophy in any way I can. I have goals,” said Neymar, who is Brazil's all-time top goal scorer with 79 goals in 125 matches.

Shortly before, Neymar greeted his future teammates and club executives at the Santos training ground.

Neymar's private jet landed in the Sao Paulo state countryside from Saudi Arabia in the morning but he requested a few hours of rest before being flown into Santos by helicopter.

Banners reading “The prince is back” were selling for 10 reais ($1.50) outside the 20,000-seat Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Graffiti inspired by artificial intelligence outside the stadium showed Neymar looking more mature and with a crown on his head — no small feat in a city where Pelé was king for decades until he died in December 2022 at age 82.

Video posted by Santos on social media showed Neymar not wearing the No. 11 that was his during his first spell from 2009-13. He will wear Pelé’s No. 10.

"It will be an honor to wear this sacred jersey,” Neymar said in the video.

Saudi club Al-Hilal terminated Neymar's contract with mutual consent this week, six months early, after playing only seven matches and scoring once since September 2023. The ACL injury sidelined him for a year until October. Al-Hilal said Neymar could no longer perform like he used to.

Neymar also left Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain to criticism, even though he delivered silverware and goals. On Thursday, he said he hopes to get some love back home, where he is revered.

Former teammates appeared in a video to congratulate Neymar on the move, including Luis Suárez, Gianluigi Buffon, Andres Iniesta and Rodrygo.

Neymar played 225 matches for Santos in his first spell. He scored 138 goals, many of them key to winning six titles at the Brazilian giant, which was relegated in 2023 and returned to the top division last year.

“For us, Neymar's return is a rebirth,” said Victor Hugo Arantes, 45, an event producer in Santos. “We weren't expecting this. Neymar could play anywhere else, he has the level to be in top leagues. I think his heart spoke louder.”

Neymar was the most expensive player in soccer history when he transferred from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (then $262 million) in 2017. He was sold to Al-Hilal in 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million).

Anderson Souza, 43, lives in Santos and is not a supporter of the club. But he is one of those who believes Neymar will put the city back on the map after some tough times.

“Pelé died, the team was relegated, there was a lot of gloom. I hope he is bringing some energy back, people need it,” Souza said. “But he needs to know that people will want him to perform, to make an effort for them, to be at his best. Santos fans love him, but they are not fools.”

Neymar said soccer fans like Souza do not need to worry.

“I am not here to take a stroll, I didn't come to stay home on my couch," Neymar said. “I came after my happiness as a soccer player and to help Santos.”

