Winfrey's new book club pick is Tina Knowles' memoir, 'Matriarch'

Oprah Winfrey 's latest book club pick is a memoir by an old friend and personal hero, Tina Knowles.

Winfrey announced Tuesday that she had selected Knowles' “Matriarch,” which was published this week. Their interview, recorded at a Starbucks in Chicago, can be watched on Winfrey's YouTube channel.

“Some of you might know Tina Knowles as the mother of a superstar — as in Beyoncé — but she is also a highly successful entrepreneur, fashion designer, philanthropist, and now author of this fascinating memoir of her journey to become the global figure she is today,” Winfrey said in a statement. “We learn how the strength and wisdom of the women who came before her fueled Tina’s passion to achieve and gave her the ability to nurture her own daughters into the incredible women they are today.”

Winfrey likes to surprise her book club choices when she tells them the news, sometimes even popping up during a Zoom conversation. Knowles said in a statement that she had been told that a printing company was on the phone, only to find herself speaking with Winfrey.

“When I heard her voice, I cried!” Knowles said. “I have such a rich history with Oprah. Writing a book about your life is a scary thing. It’s almost like having a baby. It’s so personal and sacred to you that you want people to love it and not ever say anything bad about it. Getting the seal of approval from Oprah, and knowing that she read it and loved it, made it all OK. I mean, it’s Oprah!!”