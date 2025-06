Michaels completes acquisition of Joann's intellectual property and fan-favorite labels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craft labels from the now-shuttered fabrics seller Joann are making their way to a new home: Michaels.

The Michaels Companies announced on Thursday that it had completed its purchase of Joann's intellectual property and private label brands — in an acquisition that arrives as the Texas-based arts and crafting chain works to expand its own fabric, sewing and yarn offerings.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to welcome JOANN customers into our creative community and are committed to delivering the selection, value, and inspiration they are looking for at Michaels,” Michaels CEO David Boone said in a statement. The deal, he added, allows the company to better “respond to rising demand” among both new and existing customers.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The Associated Press reached out to Michaels for further information on Friday.

With roots dating back to a single Ohio storefront in 1943, Joann had grown into a destination for generations of sewers, quilters, knitters and lovers of other crafts for more than 80 years. But more recently, operational challenges continued to pile up — with the retailer pointing to sluggish consumer demand, inventory shortages and rising competition.

Joann announced it would be going out of business back in February, just one month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time within a year. At the time, the company said financial services company GA Group, together with Joann’s term lenders, had been selected as the winning bidder to “acquire substantially all of Joann’s assets” and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all store locations.

Michaels on Thursday said that its purchase of Joann's IP and private brands included the acquisition of “Big Twist” yarns, which had become a staple in Joann stores over the years.

Those “Big Twist” labels are now being developed as part of Michaels' portfolio — and will be available in-stores and online later this year, the company said. In the meantime, Michaels has also dedicated a landing page to welcome former Joann customers online.

And as part of its overall expansion into fabrics, Michaels said on Thursday that its adding more than 600 new products from new and existing brands — including quilting supplies and fabrics, specialty threads, sewing machines and more.

Michaels, founded in 1973, currently operates 1,300 stores across 49 U.S. states and Canada. Its parent company also owns Artistree, a framing merchandise manufacturer.