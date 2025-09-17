Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

R.F. Kuang's extraordinary rise: 4 more books are on the way

R

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 17 September 2025 11:49 EDT

At age 29, with several novels and millions of copies sold behind her, R.F. Kuang is just getting started.

The author of “Yellowface” and the current bestseller “Katabasis,” Kuang has an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for four more books, including a pair of fantasy novels for the imprint Harper Voyager and a pair of “literary” novels for the William Morrow imprint.

Kuang already has a literary novel in the works, “Taipei Story,” scheduled for next year. And she is a Ph.D student at Yale University.

“The out of the gate success for Katabasis is a testament to Rebecca’s extraordinary storytelling and her ability to connect with fans,” Liate Stehlik, president and publisher of HarperCollins and HarperCollins Children’s Books, said in a statement released Wednesday. She called Kuang's upcoming work an “exciting slate of new books.”

Kuang’s previous novels also include “The Poppy War,” “The Dragon Republic” and “Babel, or the Necessity of Violence.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in