New York man convicted of fatally stabbing EMS worker as she walked to a store to get food

A New York man has been convicted of fatally stabbing a longtime emergency services officer in 2022

Via AP news wire
Monday 19 May 2025 19:22 EDT
EMS Officer Stabbing

A New York man was convicted Monday of fatally stabbing a longtime emergency services officer in a 2022 unprovoked attack that took place steps away from her station in Queens.

The victim, Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, 61, was ambushed while heading to a corner store in her uniform to get something to eat. One of the first responders to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, she was months away from a planned retirement when she died.

Peter Zisopoulos, 37, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He's scheduled to be sentenced on June 30 and faces 25 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.

There was no indication Russo-Elling knew Zisopoulos, who fled to his apartment and was arrested after locking himself inside. Zisopoulos' lawyer previously said his client “has a past psychiatric history going back to 2018.”

District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement she hopes the conviction "brings Alison’s family, friends and coworkers solace as we continue to grieve her loss."

Russo-Elling was posthumously promoted to captain.

