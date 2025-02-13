A fire at Buddhist temple in New York killed 2 people, including a monk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at a Buddhist temple in New York City has left two people dead, including a Buddhist monk.

New York City fire officials say the fire broke out around 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Bronx.

"We had fire throughout two buildings, and unfortunately, we did have two fatalities,” FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito said.

FDNY and police officials have not released the names of the victims as of Thursday morning. An NYPD spokesperson said families were still being notified.

“It’s a disaster right now — the temple, but I was so shocked but I will try the best, all the Thai community will come to help, all around the world -- whatever they can help,” temple treasurer Mayuree Sriphirom told TV station WABC.

She said that the victims included a monk who had existing health problems.

People were sleeping in the building at the time when a space heater and clothing near it caught fire, according to a temple worker quoted by the Daily News.

“The clothes that were close to the space heater caught fire and one of the monks was already downstairs praying. So he heard the man whose space heater was caught on fire come out, telling everyone that there was a fire. So the monk who was praying started waking up everybody,” said Pam Sudbanthad, the temple community support worker.

The fire quickly consumed the temple, and spread to two nearby residential buildings, the fire chief said.