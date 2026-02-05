New York's incoming archbishop will focus on evangelizing and reengagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The incoming archbishop of New York said Thursday that he plans to emphasize the importance of evangelizing as he takes charge of one of the biggest U.S. archdioceses.

“How do we be actually be disciples, who do we make disciples?” Ronald Hicks said during a news conference at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, where his installation ceremony will be held Friday. “People who have been a part of the church but maybe not so much — How do we reengage? How do we pass the faith on to the next generation? How do we be a church that is thriving and relevant?”

Hicks — who worked for five years in El Salvador heading a church-run orphanage program that operated in nine Latin American and Caribbean countries — said his message for immigrants emphasizes the church’s teachings on social justice and human dignity.

“How do we see each other as brothers and sisters and use that as a foundation for everything else?” he asked. Hicks has requested that the liturgy at his installation also be said in Spanish.

The change in leadership represents a significant new chapter for the U.S. Catholic Church, which is forging a new era with the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV as the first American pope. Leo and the U.S. hierarchy have already shown willingness to challenge the Trump administration on immigration and other issues, and Hicks is seen as very much a Leo-style bishop.

The current bishop of Joliet, Illinois, Hicks was chosen by Leo in December to replace the retiring Cardinal Timothy Dolan, a prominent conservative figure in the U.S. Catholic hierarchy. Dolan had submitted his resignation in February, as required when he turned 75.

Hicks' appointment came shortly after Dolan finalized a plan to establish a $300 million fund to compensate victims of sexual abuse who had sued the archdiocese.

During his homily Friday, Hicks highlighted a vision for the archdiocese based in gratitude and the mission of the church.

“You are going to notice that I am going to reference a number of times Pope Leo the 14th,” Hicks said. “I will strive always to be obedient and respectful to him and also collaborate with his vision.”

The New York archdiocese is among the largest in the nation, serving roughly 2.5 million Catholics in Manhattan, the Bronx and Staten Island in New York City, as well as seven counties to the north.

Hicks said he has not yet spoken with New York's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, but said he looks forward to meeting him and getting to know him.

“What I’d like to do as archbishop is understand that in politics, in government, there are going to be things that we disagree on, but I’d also like to make sure we pay attention to what are those things we can work on together for the common good,” Hicks said.