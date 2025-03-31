Two NYPD officers are charged with robbing and forcibly touching a sex worker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two New York City police officers have been suspended after being charged with robbing and forcibly touching a sex worker while responding to a complaint about an illegal brothel, prosecutors said Monday.

Officers Justin McMillan and Justin Colon intentionally turned off their body cameras as they broke into a residential building, stole money and forcibly touched a woman while on duty last July, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

The patrol officers, who were still on probationary status after entering the police academy in 2023, had been responding to a report of prostitution inside the building.

Prosecutors say the two shut off their bodycams before approaching a woman leaving the building and taking a key to the residence from her.

They returned eight hours later, unlocked the door and found a woman having sex with a man, who immediately fled, according to Katz's office.

McMillan then stole money from the woman's purse and groped her.

The woman ran away and eventually called 911 with the help of others, prosecutors said. The officers, meanwhile, returned to their stationhouse without reporting the incidents.

McMillan, 27, of Long Island, and Colon, 24, of Queens, pleaded not guilty during their arraignment hearings Monday in Queens. They were released and are due back in court April 28, according to Katz's office.

They face charges including burglary, forcible touching, petit larceny and official misconduct. Lawyers for the two didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

The officers have been suspended without pay. They were placed on modified duty last August as the NYPD's internal affairs bureau and Katz's office investigated, according to police.

“We hold our officers to the highest standard of professionalism and integrity, and failing to meet that standard is disqualifying," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a statement. "Let me be perfectly clear: Any officer who violates their oath will be investigated, exposed, and held fully accountable. That standard will never change.”