Nielsen revises Super Bowl final rating to 125.6 million viewers

The average viewer numbers for the Super Bowl increased to 125.6 million after Nielsen released its final viewer figures on Thursday for the Feb. 8 game.
It was a 700,000 increase from the original number of 124.9 million, which was released on Feb. 10.
Nielsen attributed the update to a Big Data provider not properly collecting data from its devices on Feb. 8. Nielsen began using its Big Data + Panel methodology for all events last September with the start of the current television season.
Seattle’s 29-13 victory over New England was on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+.
That fell short of the 127.7 million U.S. viewers that tuned in for Philadelphia’s 40-22 victory over Kansas City last year on Fox.
