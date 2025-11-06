Rockefeller Christmas tree is harvested from upstate New York and begins trek to Manhattan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The towering Christmas tree that will light up Rockefeller Center this holiday season is on its way to New York City.

The 75-foot-tall (23-meter-tall), 11-ton Norway spruce was felled Thursday morning in East Greenbush, an Albany suburb located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north of Manhattan.

The tree was then loaded onto a 100-foot-long (31-meter-long) trailer as scores of people turned out for the occasion. It is expected to arrive at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday, where it will take its place in front of the midtown Art Deco skyscraper overlooking the plaza's famous ice skating rink.

The tree will be wrapped with more than 50,000 multicolored, energy efficient LED lights and crowned with a Swarovski star weighing 900 pounds.

It will be lit on Dec. 3 during a live TV broadcast hosted by country music star Reba McEntire. It will be displayed until mid-January, after which it will be milled into lumber for use by the affordable housing nonprofit Habitat for Humanity.

The tree was donated by homeowner Judy Russ and her family. She said the tree was planted by her husband's great-grandparents in the 1920s.

“For this to now become the center of New York City Christmas is incredible,” Russ told the radio station 1010 WINS.

The first Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was put up by workers in 1931 to raise spirits during the Great Depression. The comparatively modest, 20-foot-tall (6-meter-tall) balsam fir was outfitted with handmade garlands made by the worker's families.

The tradition stuck as the first annual tree lighting ceremony was held in 1933.