'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special watched by nearly 15 million people
NBC says The “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary celebration was watched by nearly 15 million viewers
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary celebration is NBC's most-watched prime-time entertainment telecast in five years, reaching nearly 15 million viewers.
Sunday night's 3½ hour extravaganza packed with comedy sketches, superstar musical performances and unexpected cameos, delivered the biggest audience for the network for a night-time entertainment show since the 2020 Golden Globes.
Only the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a bigger viewership draw in recent years, NBC said Monday.
The viewership totals for the “Saturday Night Live” special, which opened with Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter and Steve Martin delivering the opening monologue, include live streaming figures for Peacock, NBC's streaming service.
The show featured numerous cameos, including Aubrey Plaza, Meryl Streep, Jack Nicholson and stars who have appeared on the variety show since it first aired in October 1975. Paul McCartney delivered the closing musical number and the iconic “SNL” stage brimmed with stars as the show ended Sunday night.