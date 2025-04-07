Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Guerrero, Blue Jays agree to a $500 million, 14-year deal that starts in 2026, AP source says

Ronald Blum
Monday 07 April 2025 00:52 EDT

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500 million, 14-year contract that starts in 2026, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press, a deal that removes what would have been the biggest star from next offseason’s free-agent market.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity earty Monday because the agreement had not been announced.

Guerrero agreed in January to a $28.5 million, one-year contract that avoided arbitration and the four-time All-Star first baseman had said he wouldn’t negotiate after he reported to spring training in mid-February. Still, talks continued well into the regular season.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

