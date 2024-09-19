Through two games, Giants offensive line has shown some improvement

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The New York Giants seemingly have found an offensive line that can get the job done so far this season.

After a shaky performance in a season-opening loss to Minnesota — Daniel Jones was sacked five times and the offense didn't score a touchdown — the line and the offense took a big step in the 21-18 loss to Washington this past Sunday.

Jones threw two touchdowns, the running game generated 129 yards and Devin Singletary scored his first rushing touchdown with the Giants.

If kicker Graham Gano didn't get injured on the opening kickoff, New York might be 1-1 and tied for first place in the NFC East.

Instead, the winless Giants head to Cleveland for a game Sunday against the Browns (1-1). But the offense and the line are not as much an issue as a year ago when New York gave up a franchise-record 85 sacks in finishing 6-11.

The line was revamped in the offseason and there is hope. Carmen Bricillo replaced Bobby Johnson as the line coach and brought along some players from Las Vegas. Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor was signed as a free agent in the offseason along with former Packers guard Jon Runyan Jr. Free agent guard Greg Van Roten was signed during training camp.

With holdovers Andrew Thomas at left guard and John-Michael Schmitz at center, the line has clicked despite missing time in camp with Schmitz and Runyan injured at times.

“I feel good about the progress that we’ve made over the first two games, but to be named a great offensive line or a good offensive line, you have to do it consistently,” Thomas said Thursday. “We’re just approaching this week as another opportunity to get better, protect DJ and open up run lanes.”

The Giants had trouble doing that last season because of injuries and poor play. Thomas was hurt in the opener against Dallas and missed the next two months. Schmitz hurt a shoulder in October and missed some games. Right tackle Evan Neal had two ankle injuries, the last one requiring surgery. It kept him out of camp this season for weeks and he is now a backup. Guard Mark Glowinski struggled and was benched.

This group of veterans has stayed healthy and done the job.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Bricillo and assistant coach James Ferentz have done well in keeping the line on the same page.

“It’s been great to have the veteran guys in there that have played a lot of ball and played ball in this system before,” Kafka said. “So those guys have been really, really positive. And they’re all working together. You can see that on the practice field. You see it in the meeting rooms when they’re talking.”

Another area that has been overlooked has been the play of tight ends Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz and rookie Theo Johnson.

The group has only been targeted five times by Jones in the first two games, What they have done well is chip on the edge rushers, block on the running plays and provide some maximum protection so Jones is not getting sacked.

“The run game isn’t just the offensive line,” Runyan said. “It’s the tight ends, it’s the receivers, it’s the running backs being able to read and find the holes and put the foot in the ground and get vertical. The tight ends have done a really good job, and they take that really serious.”

Kicking game

Special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial said Greg Joseph is not guaranteed to kick against the Browns. He was signed Monday off the Lions practice squad after Gano (hamstring) was put on injured reserve. Ghobrial said there will be a competition this week between Joseph and rookie practice squad member Jude McAtamney. The winner kicks in Cleveland.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl