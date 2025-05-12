The Latest: Sean 'Diddy' Combs gives a thumbs up to spectators at racketeering trial

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Federal prosecutors will begin trying to prove Monday that Sean “Diddy” Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires for two decades. Testimony in Combs’ New York trial could begin as soon as the afternoon, after a final phase of jury selection and opening statements from the lawyers.

Combs, wearing a white sweater and with his formerly jet-black hair now almost completely gray, entered the courtroom shortly before 9 a.m., hugging lawyers and giving a thumbs up to supporters seated in wooden court benches behind him. Earlier in the morning, a line to get into the courthouse stretched all the way down the block. Combs’ mother and some of his children were escorted past the crowd and brought straight into the building.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to charges including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Presiding is U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey is the lead prosecutor. New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo is leading the defense.

The Latest:

Judge rejects claim of discriminatory jury strikes

The judge rejected the defense’s claim that the prosecution’s strikes of potential jurors were discriminatory because seven Black individuals were struck from the jury.

The judge said Comey had given “race neutral reasons” to explain each strike and that the defense had failed to show purposeful discrimination.

Some of the reasons why prosecutors said they excluded some potential jurors

Comey said one juror seemed favorably inclined toward 17 people she learned about by watching Combs’ TV show “Making the Band,” which Comey said will come up during the trial.

She said another claimed he would lose 30 percent of his income by sitting on the jury, but didn’t seem bothered, which “made us worried that he had an agenda and was trying to get on the jury.”

Another potential juror, she said, had difficulty speaking English, expressed doubts he could be fair and had a nephew who’d been jailed for shooting at a police officer.

Supreme Court ruled against excluding jurors solely because of their race

In the 1986 Batson v. Kentucky ruling, a Black man was convicted of robbery by an all-white jury after the prosecutor used what are known as peremptory challenges to strike all four prospective Black jurors.

During jury selection, each side is given a limited number of peremptory challenges that allows them to eliminate people from the jury pool without stating a reason.

Since the decision and subsequent rulings that have expanded its scope, the term “Batson challenge” has taken hold to describe an objection raised by one side when it appears the other could be excluding potential jurors based on demographic characteristics, such as race, gender, national origin, religion or sexual orientation.

A jury has been selected in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex trafficking trial

The defense announced its 10 strikes and prosecutors announced their six strikes for the creation of the main panel. Then, they struck jurors from the pool of alternates.

A defense lawyer claimed that prosecutors struck seven Black people from the jury, which he said amounts to a pattern. As a result, Comey gave reasons to explain why prosecutors struck each of the prospective jurors from the jury. She noted that at least one text message to be unveiled during the trial will describe Combs’ behavior as “bi-polar or manic.”

The witnesses and the evidence:

Without identifying them publicly, prosecutors have said four of Combs’ accusers will testify at the trial. The prosecution will be allowed to show the jury security video of Combs beating and kicking one of his accusers, the R&B singer Cassie, in a Los Angeles hotel hallway in 2016. Diddy’s attorneys are expected to argue at trial that the government is demonizing and distorting the sexual activity of consenting adults.

About the defense

Combs’ team of seven defense attorneys is sitting in two rows, with others behind them. They're led by New York lawyer Marc Agnifilo, who along with his wife Karen Friedman Agnifilo is also defending Luigi Mangione, the man accused of the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

About the prosecution

The team has consisted of eight assistant U.S. attorneys, seven of them women.

The prosecutor who will deliver an opening statement is Emily Johnson. Leading the team is Maurene Ryan Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey. She was among the prosecutors in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein.

The judge warned a Mark Geragos, a lawyer for the music mogul, to tame his public comments last week, saying it was “outrageous” that he referred to prosecutors during a podcast as a “six-pack of white women.”

About the judge

Subramanian is a Columbia Law School graduate and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and was appointed a federal judge by President Joe Biden in 2022.

Proceedings beginning with final stage of jury selection

This is when lawyers on both sides can strike several jurors from the panel.

For this trial, defense lawyers are allowed to eliminate 10 individuals and prosecutors can dismiss six to create a panel of 12 jurors. Each side is allowed to eliminate another three jurors from the group of six alternates. They don’t have to explain their reasons unless the opposing lawyers claim they were striking jurors from the panel for inappropriate reasons, such as race.

This phase of jury selection usually takes less than an hour. One of Combs’ lawyers claimed on Friday that it could be finished in 10 to 15 minutes. The lawyers are working from a panel of about 45 prospective jurors.

Combs gives a thumbs up

Sean “Diddy” Combs entered the courtroom shortly before 9 a.m., hugging his lawyers and giving a thumbs up to spectators who will sit on benches behind the well of the courtroom. The audience includes his mother and at least four of his children.

About the courthouse

Subramanian is presiding over the trial at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in lower Manhattan, blocks from City Hall and overlooking the East River and the Brooklyn Bridge.

The courthouse, opened in the mid-1990s, is next to the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, which was built in the 1930s.

Most of the federal judges work out of the newer courthouse. The older one, which was refurbished in the early 2000s, houses the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals and several district court judges have their chambers and courtrooms there as well.

The courtroom only seats about 100 people

And journalists probably get two to three dozen. So most of the people in line will end up in overflow rooms.

This courtroom is one of the larger venues in the courthouse that are used for the biggest trials, including when Donald Trump came early last year for E. Jean Carroll defamation trial. The line to get in stretched all the way down the block. One line-sitter was trying to sell his spot for $300 after holding his place overnight.

After a final phase of jury selection in the morning, federal prosecutors will begin trying to prove that Combs turned his hip-hop conglomerate into a racketeering enterprise that forced women to satisfy his sexual desires. Combs has pleaded not guilty.

Inside the Brooklyn federal jail where Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is locked up: Violence, squalor and death

As they unsuccessfully fought to keep Combs out of jail after his sex trafficking arrest last year, the music mogul’s lawyers highlighted a litany of horrors at the Brooklyn federal lockup where he was headed: horrific conditions, rampant violence and multiple deaths.

Combs was sent to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — a place that’s been described as “hell on earth” and an “ongoing tragedy.”

The facility, the only federal jail in New York City, has been plagued by problems since it opened in the 1990s. In recent years, its conditions have been so stark that some judges have refused to send people there. It has also been home to a number of high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell and cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried.

▶ Read more about the jail where Combs is locked up

Diddy tried to obstruct justice from jail, prosecutors argued

In November, prosecutors claimed that Combs had tried to reach out to prospective witnesses and influence public opinion from jail in a bid to affect potential jurors ahead of the trial.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, far left, looks on from the defense table with his attorneys, as a prospective juror, far right, answers questions posed by Judge Arun Subramanian, center, at Manhattan federal court, Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

The accusations were made as the government opposed a bail proposal for the music mogul.

Prosecutors wrote that a review of recorded jail calls made by Combs showed he asked family members to reach out to potential victims and witnesses and urged them to create “narratives” to influence the jury pool. They said he also encouraged marketing strategies to sway public opinion.

An attorney for Combs, Anthony Ricco, argued in a hearing that the prosecution’s portrayal of Combs as “a lawless person who doesn’t follow instructions” or “an out-of-control individual who has to be detained” was inaccurate.

Subramanian denied the bail application, saying evidence showed Combs to be a “serious risk of witness tampering,”

▶ Read more about the judge’s ruling

The stories behind all of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ name changes

In the criminal indictment for the sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the document lists many of the hip-hop mogul’s aliases.

Most people, especially music fans, probably already know them.

From “Puff Daddy” to “P. Diddy” and even the obscure “Brother Love,” Combs has had many self-appointed names during his career.

▶ Read more about Combs’ self-appointed names

What will become of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ musical legacy?

Combs is widely recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, but his indictment further clouds his legacy. For some, it may change their relationship to his music.

Some experts believe the severity of the alleged crimes may tarnish his career moving forward.

“The chance to just be looked at strictly in musical terms, and that being the defining part of his legacy, is pretty much gone,” says Peter A. Berry, a music journalist with work in XXL and Complex.

“You can’t look at Diddy’s music in a vacuum the same way you did before,” he says.

Berry views Combs’ indictment as “a continuation of a reckoning for the rap world,” which includes sexual misconduct allegations leveled at Russell Simmons by multiple women, as well as R&B-singer R Kelly, who is serving a 30-year prison sentence for using his fame to sexually abuse young fans, including some who were just children, in a systematic scheme that went on for decades.

▶ Read more experts’ comments on how this indictment will shape Diddy’s legacy

Key things to know about this trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested in September 2024 in New York after being indicted by a federal grand jury on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

The arrest followed a months-long investigation and after a flurry of women came forward with allegations of sexual and other abuse.

Combs has been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn while awaiting his trial.

If convicted on all charges — which also include transporting people across state lines to engage in prostitution — Combs faces a possible sentence of decades in prison.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Combs has acknowledged one episode of violence — the caught-on-camera beating of his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie — his lawyers say other allegations are false.

▶ Read more about the case