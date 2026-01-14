Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.6% in November as the holiday season kicked into gear

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shoppers increased their spending in November from October as holiday shopping kicked into full gear.

Retail sales increased a better-than-expected 0.6% in November, following a revised 0.1% decline October, according to the Commerce Department. The report was delayed more than a month because of the 43-day government shutdown.

Retail sales rose 0.1% increase in September, but jumped 0.6% in July and August and 1% in June.

The federal government is gradually catching up on economic reports that were postponed by the shutdown.

Sales at clothing and accessories stores rose 0.9%, while online businesses had a 0.4% increase. Business at sporting goods and hobby stores was up 1.9%.

The snapshot offers only a partial look at consumer spending and doesn’t include many services, including travel and hotel lodges. But the lone services category – restaurants – registered an uptick of 0.6%.

